In Defense of Corporate Criminals
How false claims and made-up stories harm Americans and benefit the industrial pharmaceutical crime syndicate by preventing victims and corporations from prosecuting Pfizer
April 13. 2023: Why have NO criminal charges been brought against Pfizer, Moderna, or J&J for the development, manufacturing, distribution, promotion, and administration of mRNA bioweapons falsely referred to as COVID-19 vaccines? It could be because 99.9% of Americans are victims of extrinsic fraud, or in non-legal terms, gaslighting.
Gaslighting is th…