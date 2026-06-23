June 23, 2026: Prior to COVID, I was the designated “medical expert” in my family - providing them with explanations of medical treatments and procedures, translating their doctors’ orders, and often advising what treatments to proceed with and what to avoid at all costs - especially for my dad.

Picture of my dad from and his mom (grandma) from Christmas in the early 80’s

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Throughout COVID, I was doing my best to ‘gently’ warn friends, family, colleagues, and even acquaintances through various communications, including Facebook.

To say that my warnings were not well-received by most would be an understatement.

I Had Good Intentions

In an attempt to help people understand why I wanted them to know the dangers of the COVID-19 injections, I made a very personal post on FaceBook on May 22, 2021.

Below is the full transcript of the May 22, 2021, post.

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I hope people understand I only have good intentions in providing information about the vaccines. I’ve worked in Pharma/Device for over 25 years, and this is the first time I’ve never seen the risks of a brand new category of biologics/devices disclosed.

I don’t want anyone to have to unnecessarily be surprised about a serious adverse event like I was once.

I was my Dad’s power of attorney for over 10 years and had him flown around the country to see various cardiologists for numerous surgical procedures.

In 2000, he was given 6 months to live from his cardiologist in California (My dad moved to California in the mid-90’s).

He had congested heart failure class 3B and the major artery to his heart was almost 90 percent occluded.

I had him come to New York City (where I lived) to have one of the world’s top heart surgeons ‘clean out’ his arteries, perform an investigational procedure on his left ventricle, and redo his medications.

The cardiologist explained everything to me and I was excited that my dad would be healthier after the surgery.

Dad was ‘under the knife’ for 6 and half hours, but when the procedures were done, (I was told) Dad had at least another 10 years to live.

Dad Never Got Headaches…Ever

A day after the surgery, I was visiting him (during) after hours at the hospital.

He had a headache and seemed confused.

I found a doctor on the floor to check on him, and she said that was normal for someone his age.

Dad never got headaches....ever.

I knew something was wrong.

I called the surgeon on his cell number at like 11pm or midnight and told him about Dad.

5 minutes later there were 3 doctors disconnecting his IV and wheeling him off.

About an hour later, Dr. Rentrop came to see me in the waiting room and told me that Dad had a blood clot in his brain the size of a golf ball.

Prior to Dad having his surgery, what the surgeon didn’t disclose to me was that Dad was going to be on I.V. Plavix, heparin and warfarin - all at the same time - during his recovery at the hospital.

This trifecta of blood thinners GREATLY increased his risk for cerebral hemorrhaging causing a (blood clot in the brain. - this has been corrected from the original FaceBook post.

He would’ve died that night if I hadn’t called Dr. Rentrop….

…but Dad was never the same after his stroke.

The reason I moved to California was to help my Dad.

I had felt guilty for what happened to him, for not knowing the risks and for not informing him of the risks so we could have made an informed decision together-

- or at a minimum, known what signs to look for if he was experiencing a serious adverse event.

Everyone has the right to know the risks of a medical treatment - especially a new experimental one - so they can make an informed decision for themselves and their loved ones.

Romans 5:3-5

“We rejoice in our sufferings, knowing that suffering produces endurance, and endurance produces character, and character produces hope, and hope does not put us to shame, because God's love has been poured into our hearts through the Holy Spirit who has been given to us.”

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