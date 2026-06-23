The Kingston Report

The Kingston Report

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Dutchmn007's avatar
Dutchmn007
Jun 23

You’re a treasure, especially as a daughter. God Bless you.

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Dee Smith's avatar
Dee Smith
Jun 23Edited

I understand the grief of watching a parent harmed more than helped by medical professionals. Both of my parents were ultimately harmed because of blood thinners. My dad was put on thinners due to irregular heartbeat. He almost died after a major brain bleed. He was never the same afterwards. My mom was put on thinners because of a blood clot in her leg. She basically bled to death in ICU after having elective surgery on her back. Maybe blood thinners do some good for some people, but there are major risks involved. Doctors’ attitudes can be way too cavalier about the risks.

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