December 13, 2023: You may have heard that the state of Texas is suing the pants off of Pfizer using evidence (military contracts, clinical data, media appearance, etc.) primarily from the years 2020 and 2021. Being that Attorney General, Ken Paxton and his legal team are using evidence that is 2 years old, what exactly changed recently enabling civil and criminal litigation against Pfizer? (If you know, please let me know in the comments section).

Was Pfizer's Legal Immunity a Form of Mass Formation Psychosis?

In my opinion, it appears that nothing has legally changed other than that Paxton and his legal team worked with medical and legal experts who were not under the Medical Freedom Movement’s spell of Mass Formation Psychosis, believing that Pfizer had iron-clad legal immunity.

What is Mass Formation Psychosis?

Per a January 2022 FORBES article (reviewing Joe Rogan’s December 2021 interview of Dr. Robert Malone ), according to Dr. Malone, Mass Formation Psychosis is;

“When you have a society that has become decoupled from each other and has free-floating anxiety in a sense that things don’t make sense, we can’t understand it, and then their attention gets focused by a leader or series of events on one small point just like hypnosis, they literally become hypnotized and can be led anywhere.” - Dr. Robert Malone

“Their attention gets focused by a leader…on one small point…they literally become hypnotized and can be led anywhere” - Dr. Robert Malone

Was the Medical Freedom Movement ‘hypnotized and led to believe’ for more 2 years the absurd claim that Pfizer can get away with massive fraud and catastrophic injuries, including the death of healthy adults, children and babies?

Was I ‘being divisive’ for bringing forth evidence that disproves the false claims that;

The Reason Why My Disclosure of Pfizer’s Legal Vulnerabilities Was Considered Divisive by Our Community

Members of the Medical Health Freedom movement who were under the mass formation psychosis that Pfizer had iron-clad immunity against civil and criminal charges, likely saw me as ‘divisive’ or even ‘controlled opposition.’

