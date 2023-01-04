January 3, 2023: The data is overwhelming that the COVID-19 injections increase the risk for disease, disabilities and death for otherwise healthy individuals, with alarmingly high rates of high school, college, and professional athletes collapsing on the field and dying or being left permanently disabled. Last night many Americans witnessed the tragedy of the collapse of NFL, 24-year old Damar Hamlin on the field, who suffered a heart attack after a standard, (nearly ‘by the book’) safe tackle and is currently in critical condition. The question many are asking is; “Was Damar Hamlin vaccinated?”

It’s no conspiracy theory that the COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ do not prevent infection or disease, were not conducted under bona fide research, and serve no peaceful purpose (meaning they cause harm) thereby meeting the definition of bioweapon under 18 USC 175.

This is not a hyperbolic statement. Bioweapon (or weapon of mass destruction) is the only accurate legal term to describe the injections, not ‘vaccines’ and not ‘gene-editing therapies.’ I address that the COVID-19 injections are bioweapons in detail in 13 Reasons.

The question is, “How to begin to take criminal action with this knowledge?”

Understanding that most of Americans are unaware of the fact that the shots are bioweapons and there is no way to take over the mainstream media and social media airways any time soon, it would be futile to attempt to involve Merrick Garland in a national case to try and charge Pfizer and the FDA with developing and distributing WMDS, while our Federal government is promoting and controlling the ‘safe and effective vaccine’ narrative.

Focusing on the state of Florida, where Governor DeSantis and Surgeon General Ladapo have acknowledged that the mRNA injections do not meet the criteria for a ‘safe and effective vaccine’ and have convened a grand jury, is likely America’s most viable opportunity to pursue criminal charges against Pfizer and the FDA for conspiring to develop, manufacture, approve, distribute and promote a bioweapon as a ‘safe and effective vaccine.’

Per Florida Title 46; 790.166 a bioweapon (weapon of mass destruction) is defined as;