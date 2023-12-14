December 14, 2023: Yesterday, NATURE (one of the leading scientific journals) published their annual Top 10 influencers and contributors that shaped the field of science in 2023. If you are in search of further evidence of the Singularity (Ai surpassing the intelligence of and controlling humans), disturbingly, Ai’s ChatGPT made NATURE’s Top 10.

Why Invite non-Human Intelligence into a Competition Amongst Some of the Most Intelligent Humans on the Planet?

The reasons I find Ai’s ChatGPT placement on NATURE’s Top 10 so disturbing is because since it’s incarnation, the annual NATURE TOP 10 list has been a prestigious accomplishment amongst male and female peers in the field of science. Until this year, it was exclusively a competition for extremely intelligent humans.

In a Field Dominated by Highly Intelligent Humans, Why Invite non-Human Intelligence (Ai) into the Competition?