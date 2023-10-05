October 4, 2023: Over the past couple weeks my conversations with pastors, friends, and acquaintances has been around the stark reality that we are living in a fallen world. A world where good is being called evil and evil is called good. Where the truth is determined by the influence of a leader or the masses and not based on the sustenance of facts and evidence that should be evaluated, discussed, and debated. On top of the mass propaganda being referred to as ‘truth’, we are infiltrated with content and even ‘testimony’ created by Ai voice and video so that we can no longer believe our own eyes and ears.

While the reality of our world is being recreated into some dystopian society, our minds and bodies are also under attack by numerous means. Many people are aware that I have personally been a victim of some form of toxin and/or neuroweapon attacks. (Event those who have not supported me or my work have stated that I was likely subject to some form of ‘poison’ or attack in recent months).

Based on lectures and reports from experts such as James Giordano, et al., as well as peer-reviewed publications on nanoparticle technology, nanoparticle technology can be used as neuroweapons as well as other neurotoxins delivered via aerosol, surface, or food and beverage transmission.

James Giordano gave a thorough lecture on the use of nanoparticle technology and neuroweapons at West Point in 2018. You can view the full lecture here.

How I Reacted to Neurotoxins

Based on physiological and neurological responses I’ve experienced; it is my understanding that I’ve been exposed to some of these toxic technologies. My symptoms have included a tingling sense throughout my body, mass inflammation, light-headedness, loss of balance, brain fog, burning in the eyes, tightness in chest, congestion, extreme thirst and a loss of sense of smell.