The Kingston Report

The Kingston Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
3h

"HHS is prioritizing the use of safer and broader vaccines that use a whole virus sequence."

Perhaps I am just too cynical? While that certainly seems like a praise God moment, were those

just code words for a safer mRNA full spectrum cyborg revision of the current?

Let's face it, would anyone really care, for the most part, if the vax deleted our God code if people weren't dropping over dead? I fear not!

I can't imagine they will abandon the transhumanist agenda, but only revise their death potion.

Sorry, I am tainted! And thank you, Karen!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karen Kingston
Donald R Sarchet's avatar
Donald R Sarchet
1h

About time this has come about!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Kingston
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture