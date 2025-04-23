The Kingston Report

The Kingston Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bristow's avatar
Bristow
Apr 23Edited

Back to praying for you in Jesus' name, Karen! God is faithful...and His ways very difficult to understand at times. May He work powerfully in your body to heal you fully and soon! All the best to you.

Brian

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kim C at the Sea's avatar
Kim C at the Sea
Apr 24

Karen. SO sorry it's returned. I'm seeing so many rashes on people lately! I had a horrific weird thing starting on my upper thigh and applied homemade MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) to it for a week and although it looked like it was going to spread everywhere- it vanished. Maybe try??

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Kingston
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture