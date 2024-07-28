July 28, 2024: In March of 2023, Dr. Joe Sansone filed a writ mandamus with the Florida Supreme Court, petitioning the court to order Governor DeSantis and Attorney General Moody to remove the COVID-19 mRNA injections from counties across the state because they’ve caused an unprecedented level of disease, disabilities and death, and meet the definition of bioweapons under 18 USC 175 and Fl 790.166.

Instead of acting upon their own will to take the moral and lawful actions to remove the COVID-19 mRNA injections from the state of Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General (AG) Ashley Moody were compelled by the Court of Appeals to answer to Dr. Joe Sansone’s petition for a writ mandamus. While their response was not shocking, it is disappointing to realize that they appear to be more concerned with protecting their positions of power than the people of Florida.

DeSantis and AG Moody Assert They’re “Cloaked with Immunity”