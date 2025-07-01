Senate Reins in the Broligarchy. Votes 99-to-1 to Remove 10-Year Ban on Ai Regulations
Are the broligarchs being reined in? Elon Musk's and other technocrat's wish for zero Ai regulations was just struck down by the US Senate.
July 1, 2025: News outlets across America are breaking the news that the Senate has passed the GOP’s Big Beautiful Bill (BBB) with JD Vance casting the breaking the 50-50 lock with his vote passing the BBB 51-to-50.
Many outlets on both sides of the isle have criticized the BBB for economic, social and legal reasons, including the provision to establish…