Former Congressman Who Proposed Stricter Vaccine Laws is Trump's Pick for CDC Director
Trump's pick for the CDC Director is an Army Veteran, Congressman, and long-time critic of the CDC's handling of vaccine safety data. He's also a friend of Andrew Wakefield, director of Vaxxed.
March 13, 2025: With the CDC’s recent issuance of a disturbing Health Advisory Alert promoting aggressive MMR vaccination against the measles (including 6-month old babies), it’s hopeful to know that the new CDC Director nominee has a longstanding history of criticizing the CDC’s aggressive promotion of vaccination and handling of vaccine safety data.