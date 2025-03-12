March 13, 2025: With the CDC’s recent issuance of a disturbing Health Advisory Alert promoting aggressive MMR vaccination against the measles (including 6-month old babies), it’s hopeful to know that the new CDC Director nominee has a longstanding history of criticizing the CDC’s aggressive promotion of vaccination and handling of vaccine safety data.

BREAKING: CDC Issues Disturbing Measles Vaccine Guidance Karen Kingston · Mar 10 March 10, 2025: On Friday, March 7, 2025, the CDC issued a disturbing Health Advisory Alert promoting aggressive measles vaccination for adults and children and demanding proof of vaccination for college students. The CDC is also openly reinforcing some of the Read full story