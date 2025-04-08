CDC to Stop the Addition of Fluoride in Drinking Water per RFK Jr.
When will RFK Jr. remove the EUA COVID-19 mRNA shots from the childhood schedule and announce an FDA recall committee to pull the FDA-approved mRNA shots off the market completely?
April 8, 2025: Last night, Chris Cuomo discussed RFK Jr.’s plans to have CDC recommend that fluoride no longer be put in the drinking water with former CDC Director, Robert Redfield. Redfield explained how this should be done the right way by organizing a CDC panel to analyze the data regarding the health effects of fluoride in drinking water.