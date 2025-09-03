September 3, 2025: Today, Florida Governor Ron Desantis announced the establishment of the Florida Make America Healthy Again commission, in alignment with Secretary Kennedy’s MAHA initiatives.

As part of Florida’s MAHA initiatives, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo announced the end to ALL vaccine mandates in the state of Florida - ALL of them - during an epic speech. (2-minute video posted at end of article).

"Working to End All Vaccine Mandates in Florida Law. ALL of them!"

Take a listen to this epic 2-minute speech from Dr. Joseph Ladapo.

Comparing the government’s overreach of power with vaccine mandates to slavery, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo passionately declared,

"The Florida Department of Health in partnership with the Governor, is going to be working to end ALL vaccine mandates in Florida law. All of them. ALL of them! Every last one of them. Every last one of them. All of them. EVERY LAST ONE OF THEM. Every last one is wrong and DRIPS with disdain and slavery! Who am I, or anyone else, to tell YOU what you should put in your body? Who am I to tell you what your CHILD should put in their body? I don't have that right. Your body is a gift from God. What you put into your body is because of your relationship with your body and God."

"The Government Does Not Have That Right"

Dr. Ladapo’s powerful reminder that the government does not have any right to tell us what to put in our bodies or our children, because our human rights come from God, not from government, is so prescient today. Right now, we have a limited window of time to ensure that the government hijacking of our bodily sovereignty during COVID-19 never happens again.

We must protect our children, bodily sovereignty, and individual human rights at the state level, and Florida is doing it right. And Secretary Kennedy is rooting out federal health agency leaders who believe our human rights come from government, and not from God.

My heart is filled with gratitude for the courageous actions of Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, Governor Ron Desantis, and Secretary Robert F. Kennedy.

Exodus 18:21

Select capable men from all the people—men who fear God, trustworthy men who hate dishonest gain—and appoint them as officials over thousands, hundreds, fifties and tens.

THANK YOU!!!

These recent events are a product of all of our collective efforts. THANK YOU! The demands we have made to pull the COVID shots off the market and the changes we have been rallying for, including - informed consent, bodily sovereignty, and transparent data from the BioPharma companies - are now mainstream topics of discussions. And BONUS! - The MSM narrative is truly starting to favor Secretary Kennedy’s promise to Make America Healthy Again.

