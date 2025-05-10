FDA Commissioner Makes Bold Statements Regarding Approval Status of COVID-19 Shots
“It’s been about 4 years since we’ve had a randomized controlled trial. So, the companies have been creating new vaccines each year and getting a rubber stamp from the FDA." Dr. Marty Makary
May 10, 2025: FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary appeared on Morning Joe yesterday morning to specifically address the lack of FDA approval for Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine but directed the interview into a more general discussion regarding the need to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 shots against gold standard scientific studies and data.