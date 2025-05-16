FDA Announces that New Clinical Trial Requirements for Vaccines Will Be Published in 'Coming Days'
May 15, 2025: The Independent just reported that FDA Commissioner Marty Makary announced today that a new framework for vaccine clinical trials and approvals will be published in the ‘coming days.’
The article noted that, “He (RFK Jr.) has already announced placebo-controlled trials for all new vaccines and updates, including those already approved for …