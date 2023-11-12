November 11, 2023: On January 14th, 2022, Stew Peters and I broke the news to the world about the NIH grant database that contained the receipts confirming Fauci’s funding of gain-of-function research and many of Fauci’s unethical and immoral research programs; from weaponizing and patenting HIV gp120 to creating new multi-species ‘viruses’ (chimeric sy…