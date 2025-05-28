May 28, 2025: Yesterday, Health & Human Services (HHS) Secretary Kennedy (RFK Jr.) announced on X that, “As of today, the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC recommended immunization schedule.”

The BioPharma industry was extremely confused by Secretary Kennedy’s announcement that the CDC has changed its guidance for the COVID-19 shots, because literally nothing has changed in regard to healthy children, adults, and pregnant women having access to the COVID-19 shots.

It was all theatre.