June 22, 2024: In February 2016, Dr. Peter Daszak of EcoHealth Alliance, gave a lecture on the History & Future of Pandemics. Daszak explains how EcoHealth Alliance collaborated with colleagues in China to create the SARS-CoV-2 pathogen, and it’s not a gain-of-function ‘virus’…at least not how most people think of a virus. Check out the video.