March 18, 2023: “The best liar wins in court,” is a well-known expression amongst attorneys and boy did Pfizer’s attorney, Carlton Wessel, not disappoint in the recent hearing on Pfizer’s motion-to-dismiss the Brook Jackson whistleblower case.

The transcript reads like the screenplay for Liar, Liar starring Jim Carrey, but it’s even funnier…because it’s TRUE.

Pfizer Attempts the Liar Liar Tactic on Judge Truncale

Carlton Wessel attempted what I refer to as the Liar Liar legal strategy in an actual court, with an actual Federal judge, on March 1, 2023.