DS2 NanoSapiens: Can the Merger of Man and Ai Be Stopped?
"This topic is currently off limits in polite, scientific circles and even among MAHA people & the health freedom crowd, but it shouldn’t be." - Shannon Joy
June 17, 2025: Throughout 2021 and 2022, I did a series of explosive interviews with Stew Peters, detailing the patents, clinical publications and expert work of doctors and scientific researchers, such as Dr. Carrie Madej, Dr. Zandra Botha, Dr. Ana Mihalcea, Dr. David Nixon and others, that exposed the truth behind COVID-19 and the ‘mRNA vaccines’ - th…