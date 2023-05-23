Dr. Joe Sansone
"We are at war and I am willing to give my life for this cause. I am asking you to have the courage right now to take an action that may potentially save tens of millions of lives." - Dr. Joe Sansone
May 23, 2023: Dr. Joseph Sansone is a husband, psychotherapist, and resident of Lee County, Florida. He is the author and leader of the Ban the Jab Resolution. The resolution defines the COVID-19 injections as biological weapons. The use of the COVID-19 injections on civilian adults and children are criminal violations of the Nuremberg Code, Geneva Conv…