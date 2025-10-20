October 20, 2025: Tomorrow! October 21, 2025, at 2PM Eastern (11AM Pacific) join Dr. Tess Lawrie and the World Council for Health (WCH) in this rare and inspiring opportunity to hear directly from Dr. Andrew Wakefield, a courageous physician and filmmaker who first came to international attention over 25 years ago when he blew the whistle on a potential link between the MMR vaccine and autism.

Author, Screenwriter & Director, Physician, Scientist

Article content and image used with permission by the World Council for Health.

Despite facing extraordinary personal and professional attacks, Dr Wakefield has never wavered in his commitment to scientific integrity, medical ethics, and the fundamental right to informed consent.

This conversation is made all the more critical by a recent policy shift announced under the Trump Administration, which proposes spacing out childhood vaccines over multiple appointments rather than following a combined schedule – an approach Dr Andrew Wakefield called for nearly three decades ago.

The evening will be hosted by Dr. Tess Lawrie, and will involve a frank, open discussion tracing Dr Wakefield’s journey, the scientific and ethical considerations he has raised and the future of vaccines in a post-Covid world.

Proverbs 1:20-21 Out in the open wisdom calls aloud, she raises her voice in the public square; on top of the wall she cries out, at the city gate she makes her speech.

