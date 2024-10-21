Do Journalists Have a Moral Duty to Expose the mRNA Industry's Endgame?
mRNA nanotechnology is a serious threat to humanity. Only by demanding full-disclosure and tightened regulations can we overcome this attack on 'changing what it means to be human.'
October 21, 2024: The COVID-19 mRNA ‘vaccines’ have now undeniably caused devastating levels of disease, disabilities and death to citizens around the globe. Why have these ‘vaccines’ been far more damaging than any other vaccine in history? Because of the presence of self-assembling, self-replicating, Ai gene-editing nanotechnologies within the shots w…