Did You Hear that Texas is Suing Pfizer?
Texas is suing Pfizer for 18 violations across 5 counts of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act. Texas is petitioning for a restraining order against Pfizer and billions of dollars.
December 9, 2023: Many of us have been struggling for two years on how to strike up the conversation around the damage that the COVID-19 mRNA injections have caused and continue to cause, but not knowing where to start.
The good news is that most everyone loves a good lawsuit and the Texas vs. Pfizer lawsuit does not disappoint. Maybe ask your friends o…