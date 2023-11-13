November 13, 2023: As Director of the NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID), Anthony Fauci is the highest paid employee of the federal government and in charge of managing one of the largest ‘medical research’ budgets. For example, in 2022, Fauci’s NIAID was approximately $6.3 billion.

Over the past two decades, Fauci used the NIAID funds to not only fund gain-of-function synthetic pathogens and bioweapons research, but he also funded research for the HIV envelope (HIV gp120).

Dr. Fauci eventually patented and collected royalties from the use of HIV gp120 in ‘viruses’ (synthetic pathogens) and ‘vaccines,’ including the COVID-19 mRNA injections.

Most ethical adults would agree that the way in which Fauci used US taxpayer dollars to fund the creation of biosynthetic pathogens (GOF viruses and weaponizing HIV) in order to create pandemics is bad enough. But then he patented these biosynthetic pathogens to be used in ‘vaccines’ in order to profit from causing catastrophic harm to innocent adults and children, which is not only grossly immoral, but also criminal.

One would think that a single human being couldn’t come up with even more egregious abuses of US taxpayer’s dollars than those listed above, but Fauci can….and he did.