For the Past 45 Years, the Medical Diagnostic System Has Been Rigged to Cover-Up Infant Deaths Caused by Vaccines
The consequences of rigging the diagnostic code system and eliminating vaccination as a cause of death have been financially and psychology devastating to victims and their families.
February 24, 2025: There are over 130 diagnostic codes to choose from in order to diagnose the cause of death in newborns and infants. These diagnostic codes are government approved and published in the International Classification of Diseases and are known as ICD codes. However, the diagnostic codes for “vaccine” and “prophylactic inoculation” was remo…