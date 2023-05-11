May 11, 2023: Yesterday, May 10, 2023, after receiving over 50,000 public comments in response to a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced a new rule enforcing Title 8 Asylum Laws for migrants and committed to sending 1,500 additional military troops to the border. Five-hundred and fifty (550) troops arrived in El Paso, Texas yesterday.

In two (2) separate press statements, the Department of State and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) committed to these ‘sweeping measures’;