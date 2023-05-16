This is a draft template is for the urgent DEMAND that local law enforcement and governments remove COVID-19 bioweapon injections from their county. In this example template, I used Colorado V-Safe statistics and Colorado state law to notify county officials that enabling the access to chemical, biological, or radioactive weapons is a Class 2 Felony.

The draft DEMAND letter presents 11 key points of evidence and laws that county government and law enforcement are complicit in a crime if they do not remove the COVID-19 bioweapon injections, and strongly recommends county government and law enforcement take actions to inform local residents of the risks for injury, harm and disease caused by the COVID-19 injections.

I will continue to work with activists and sheriffs across America to provide information and resources that are critically needed to protect our communities and children.

Once finalized, I will make a free version available on various platforms.

DRAFT DEMAND LETTER TEMPLATE

Date:

From: Robert Greene, Resident of American County, State

Address: Robert Greene, 757 Melbrooke Way, Everytown, CO, 54123

DEMAND: Immediately Stop the Access to and Administration of COVID-19 Injections Across All NametheCounty Vaccination Facilities

Attention: John Doe, Jane Smith, Jennifer Davis, Patricia Jones, Tyler Kennedy

CC: (list friends, community members, church members, family, and attorneys who have given permission to cc. List media contacts if you have them.)

This notice is sent to the attention of “John Doe, Jane Smith, Jennifer Davis, Patricia Jones, and Tyler Kennedy,” who are hereafter referred to individually and collectively as the ‘COUNTY BOARD.’

It is now well-known that the COVID-19 injections do not prevent infection1,2, do not protect against disease3,4, are known to cause serious disease and death5,6 and were administered through deceptive biological experimentation on civilian adults and children without informed consent.

The COVID-19 mRNA injections meet the exact definition of a bioweapon per 18 USC 175, which is a biological agent, toxin and/or delivery device for use other than prophylactic (preventative), protective, bona fide research, or other peaceful purpose.11

A toxin, device or biological agent that has NO clinical benefit and is proven to cause injury, harm, disease, disabilities, and sometimes death, is a weapon.

COVID-19 injections are known toxic agents causing unwarranted disease, disabilities and death in adults and children. By promoting the COVID-19 injections as safe and effective and/or enabling access to the COVID-19 injections, members of the COUNTY BOARD are at risk for civil and criminal liability.

The COUNTY BOARD is in receipt of this notice informing each of you of the following eleven (11) facts regarding the fraudulent promotion of harmful and sometimes lethal COVID-19 injections as safe and effective vaccines.