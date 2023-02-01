Ai Digital-Humans Replace Influencers Such as Tom Cruise, Morgan Freeman and Damar Hamlin
Pinscreen, UnReal paGAN, and paGAN RT are Ai platforms that can create digital humans that are indistinguishable from real human beings.
We’ve all seen the DeepTomCruise videos that uses an audio-reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) digital Tom Cruise who is courting and charming Paris Hilton. Many of us may have even thought that the real Tom Cruise was in these videos until someone pointed out to us that Tom was a DeepFake Ai (artificial intelligence) digital-human.
That was the point …