April 5, 2023: There is a plan to destroy this great nation founded under God, and it begins and ends with the removal of God and and Judeo-Christian values from our communities, schools and government. Americans have forgotten that their unalienable given rights are not granted to them by tyrannical men, but by God. By surrendering our rights during the ‘COVID-19 pandemic’, we have turned against the very foundation of the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and against God’s laws; all under the guise of ‘social tolerance’ and ‘public health safety’.

Not only have we forgotten that we are a nation founded under God, we have turned away from our Creator who made us perfectly in His image. Over the past three years, America has embraced the ungodly celebration of transsexuality, promiscuity, and the sexual perversion of children. Instead of being obedient to Christ, we have been obedient to ‘follow the rules’, even if the rules subject our children to cruel psychological abuse and biological experimentation.

Did the Enemies of America Bet We Would Abandon our Founding Principles?

Like it or not, traitors in our country betted that America would abandon our founding Judeo-Christian principles, and, Oh boy! We did not disappoint!