Crime Pays: DARPA's $4.1 Billion Synthetic Biology Budget for 2024
These monies are being used to invest in synthetic biology technologies that no reputable private venture capital firm will fund because the human applications of these biotechnologies are criminal.
May 8, 2025: The head of DARPA’s BioTech Office, Mike Koeris, claims that the Internet, GPS technology and mRNA vaccines are all “hugely successful” programs funded by DARPA. Koeris is in charge of spending DARPA’s 2024 BioTech Office Budget of more than $4.1 billion.
It’s impossible that Koeris is unaware that the DARPA funded COVID-19 mRNA injections …