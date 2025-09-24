The Kingston Report

The Kingston Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
11h

"providing diagnostic codes so healthcare providers can code for vaccine injuries (all vaccines),"

Correct me if I am wrong, but they intentionally make it impossible to report any adverse reactions by way of a nightmare process of reporting them.

What physician will sit on the phone for hours trying to do so? This is all done by design so that the average person gives up. Thus, 1% is the percentage that gets reported.

THE WHOLE SYSTEM IS CORRUPT!

Thank you Karen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Karen Kingston
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture