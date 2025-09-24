September 24, 2025: Yesterday, Greg Hunter and I sat down to discuss the significant public health and liability implications of the most recent ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices) meeting on the COVID-19 mRNA injections.

During our 80-minute discussion, I do a deep dive on the breadth and depth of both the regulatory manufacturing violations as well as the clinical harms of the COVID-19 mRNA injections that were discussed in the 6 1/2-hour ACIP meeting.

The ACIP meeting is a regulatory meeting. If their policy decisions are adopted by the CDC (which, historically they have been), these new policies will have regulatory and legal impact* on the public and industry.

*The adoption of ACIP policies and guidance for vaccinations varies by state.

Throughout the ACIP meeting, there were many statements made that ACIP will be working closely with the CDC to move their recommended COVID-19 mRNA and other vaccine policy changes forward.

COVID-19 mRNA Injections Are Undergoing Major Federal Policy Changes

Some of the ACIP policy changes around the COVID-19 mRNA injections, include;

dropping the safe and effective propaganda permanently,

fully disclosing the breadth and the depth of the diseases, disabilities and deaths caused by the injections,

providing diagnostic codes so healthcare providers can code for vaccine injuries (all vaccines),

establishing clear rules for DNA contamination in mRNA therapies and other gene-based therapies,

investigating the link between the mRNA injections and turbo cancers,

conducting autopsy studies of those who died due to an anomalous cancer or other disease,

correctly diagnosing post-vaccine syndrome (PVS),

assisting with treatment guidance for post-vaccine syndrome (PVS), and

reinstating the lawful definition of informed consent and what shared clinical decision making could mean for patients and healthcare providers.

Greg and I take an inside look into the issues and data discussed directly from the ACIP members’ presentations in this 80-minute video at USAWatchDog.com.

About Greg Hunter

Greg is the producer and creator of USAWatchdog.com. The site’s slogan is “analyzing the news to give you a clear picture of what’s really going on.” The site will keep an eye on the government, your financial interests and cut through the media spin. He frequently interviews highly credible experts including Catherine Austin Fitts, Edward Dowd, Dr. Pierre Kory, Dane Wiginton, and many others.

It’s always an honor to speak with Greg and his audience.

Romans 5: 2-5

And we boast in the hope of the glory of God. Not only so, but we also glory in our sufferings, because we know that suffering produces perseverance; perseverance, character; and character, hope. And hope does not put us to shame, because God’s love has been poured out into our hearts through the Holy Spirit, who has been given to us.

