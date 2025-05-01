Court Filing in Pfizer Case Asserts That the US Government Is NOT Interested in Investigating Itself
"First, the FDA was aware of the protocol violations allegedly witnessed by relator before it granted Pfizer emergency use authorization for its vaccine.” - The United States of America
May 1, 2025: On April 28, 2025, the US government filed an appellate brief to the court of appeals for the fifth circuit to confirm the district court’s recent ruling to dismiss Brook Jackson’s whistleblower (qui tam) case against the US government, Pfizer and Ventavia for committing clinical trial fraud during their Phase 3 studies for the COVID-19 mRNA injections.
In the appellate brief, the US attorneys said (wrote) the quiet part out loud.