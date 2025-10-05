CORRECTION: TrumpRx Reduces Prices for 71 Million Americans on MEDICAID
TrumpRx is not 'only affecting a small number of Americans,’ as many media outlets are reporting. The initiative will directly impact Medicaid recipients and can indirectly impact Medicare.
October 5, 2025: On Friday,and I sat down to discuss how TrumpRx will reduce the price of prescription drugs for Americans by connecting Americans directly to manufacturers to purchase prescription drugs and/or gain financial assistance through their patient assist programs.
The US government and BioPharma companies have forecasted that drug prices will be reduced by 50-85% through both the global pricing negotiations to make the US the most favored nation for US BioPharma drug pricing, as well as eliminating the mark-ups from pharmacy benefit managers.
Here is a 90-second clip.
You can watch the full 45-minute video on Rumble.
This is Where I Misspoke
When I was explaining that Bourla’s presence at the White House was not necessary to announce TrumpRx because as of October 3, 2025, Pfizer’s $70 billion milestone investments into the US BioPharma industry was one of several others that US BioPharma companies already made, including J&J’s announcement to invest $55 billion by 2030.
I stated that that the TrumpRx pricing would directly affect patients on Medicare (approximately 69 million Americans).
That was incorrect. TrumpRx will directly affect the drug prices for the 71 million Americans receiving Medicaid and could indirectly affect Medicare prices.
You can watch the full 45-minute video on Rumble.
Medicaid Best Price Requirement - 42 U.S.C. §1396r-8(c)(1)(C)
Per 42 U.S.C. §1396r-8(c)(1)(C), manufacturers participating in Medicaid must report the Best Price, which is the lowest price available from the manufacturer to any wholesaler, retailer, provider, health maintenance organization, nonprofit, or any purchaser in the United States (this would include individual patients).
Key principle: If a manufacturer gives any U.S. purchaser a lower effective price, Medicaid must receive a rebate so that its net price is at least as low.
While the Medicaid “Best Price” requirement under 42 U.S.C. §1396r-8(c)(1)(C) applies only to manufacturers that participate in the Medicaid Drug Rebate Program (MDRP), there are downstream implications for Medicare because both programs rely on overlapping pricing data and compliance frameworks.
PhRMA Predicts the Majority of US BioPharma Companies Will Be Reinvesting in the US and Reducing Drug Prices for Americans
PhRMA has forecasted that US Biopharma companies will invest a total of $500 billion into US research and manufacturing, and the majority will be participating in the direct-to-patient fulfillment to reduce drug price by 50%-85%
Clarification on Medicaid vs. Medicare
This isn’t the first time I, and many other BioPharma experts, have inadvertently used the term Medicare instead of Medicaid and vice versa. It’s embarrassing. I apologize for any confusion that this may have caused, but I do want to be clear that TrumpRx is not ‘only affecting a small number of Americans,’ as many media outlets are reporting. I hope this article has provided some clarification.
You can watch the full 45-minute video on Rumble.
Proverbs 12:1 (Geneva Bible)
He that loves instruction, loves knowledge: but he that hates correction, is a fool.
If You’d Like to Further Support My Work
Mail: Karen Kingston - 1700 Aviara Parkway, #130063 - Carlsbad, CA 92013
Thank you for supporting me over the past 4+ years to disclose the truth that the COVID mRNA injections can only cause harm, must be removed from the market and are bioweapons per 18 USC 175 and FL 790.166. It’s been a long battle, and the tables are finally turning! Your support is needed now more than ever. I appreciate you!
Cool that you mention "Medicaid “Best Price” requirement", that was what the Blood Brothers (LabCorp & Quest) abused and what my old boss used to win a $243M lawsuit against them and became 2011 Whistleblower of the Year (Chris Riedel). I talk a little about it here: https://welcometheeagle.substack.com/p/me-and-maryam-go-together-like-babies.
I'm a bit confused about this situation with reduced prices? For the most part Medicaid patients don't have financial obligation, but may have a Share of Cost (SOC) what people might know as deductible. The SOC structure gets abused because providers would obligate a patient to their cash rate, NOT WHAT MEDICAID WILL REIMBURSE THEM. This is a huge problem and almost a grift within the SOC portion of Medicaid. Medicaid Managed Care also has a co-pay structure but I don't see how the "drug prices" would be advantageous to the patient? Patients will still have the $5,$10,$15,etc. copay for their meds? Maybe thier is some other direct benefit to the patient in the finer print I'm not familiar with anymore... Can't wait to hear you in a upcoming x space. God Bless You KK.
Once you recognize and understand the fraud of their pointless profession you know more than they will ever know.
And you know, by that illuminating insight, that you know more than they all know put together.