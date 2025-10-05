October 5, 2025: On Friday,

and I sat down to discuss how TrumpRx will reduce the price of prescription drugs for Americans by connecting Americans directly to manufacturers to purchase prescription drugs and/or gain financial assistance through their patient assist programs.

The US government and BioPharma companies have forecasted that drug prices will be reduced by 50-85% through both the global pricing negotiations to make the US the most favored nation for US BioPharma drug pricing, as well as eliminating the mark-ups from pharmacy benefit managers.

Here is a 90-second clip.

You can watch the full 45-minute video on Rumble.

This is Where I Misspoke

When I was explaining that Bourla’s presence at the White House was not necessary to announce TrumpRx because as of October 3, 2025, Pfizer’s $70 billion milestone investments into the US BioPharma industry was one of several others that US BioPharma companies already made, including J&J’s announcement to invest $55 billion by 2030.

I stated that that the TrumpRx pricing would directly affect patients on Medicare (approximately 69 million Americans).

That was incorrect. TrumpRx will directly affect the drug prices for the 71 million Americans receiving Medicaid and could indirectly affect Medicare prices.

Medicaid Best Price Requirement - 42 U.S.C. §1396r-8(c)(1)(C)

Per 42 U.S.C. §1396r-8(c)(1)(C), manufacturers participating in Medicaid must report the Best Price, which is the lowest price available from the manufacturer to any wholesaler, retailer, provider, health maintenance organization, nonprofit, or any purchaser in the United States (this would include individual patients).

Key principle: If a manufacturer gives any U.S. purchaser a lower effective price, Medicaid must receive a rebate so that its net price is at least as low.

While the Medicaid “Best Price” requirement under 42 U.S.C. §1396r-8(c)(1)(C) applies only to manufacturers that participate in the Medicaid Drug Rebate Program (MDRP), there are downstream implications for Medicare because both programs rely on overlapping pricing data and compliance frameworks.

PhRMA Predicts the Majority of US BioPharma Companies Will Be Reinvesting in the US and Reducing Drug Prices for Americans

PhRMA has forecasted that US Biopharma companies will invest a total of $500 billion into US research and manufacturing, and the majority will be participating in the direct-to-patient fulfillment to reduce drug price by 50%-85%

Clarification on Medicaid vs. Medicare

This isn’t the first time I, and many other BioPharma experts, have inadvertently used the term Medicare instead of Medicaid and vice versa. It’s embarrassing. I apologize for any confusion that this may have caused, but I do want to be clear that TrumpRx is not ‘only affecting a small number of Americans,’ as many media outlets are reporting. I hope this article has provided some clarification.

Proverbs 12:1 (Geneva Bible)

He that loves instruction, loves knowledge: but he that hates correction, is a fool.

