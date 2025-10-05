The Kingston Report

The Kingston Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Closed VAERS's avatar
Closed VAERS
5h

Cool that you mention "Medicaid “Best Price” requirement", that was what the Blood Brothers (LabCorp & Quest) abused and what my old boss used to win a $243M lawsuit against them and became 2011 Whistleblower of the Year (Chris Riedel). I talk a little about it here: https://welcometheeagle.substack.com/p/me-and-maryam-go-together-like-babies.

I'm a bit confused about this situation with reduced prices? For the most part Medicaid patients don't have financial obligation, but may have a Share of Cost (SOC) what people might know as deductible. The SOC structure gets abused because providers would obligate a patient to their cash rate, NOT WHAT MEDICAID WILL REIMBURSE THEM. This is a huge problem and almost a grift within the SOC portion of Medicaid. Medicaid Managed Care also has a co-pay structure but I don't see how the "drug prices" would be advantageous to the patient? Patients will still have the $5,$10,$15,etc. copay for their meds? Maybe thier is some other direct benefit to the patient in the finer print I'm not familiar with anymore... Can't wait to hear you in a upcoming x space. God Bless You KK.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Karen Kingston and others
Useless Liberal's avatar
Useless Liberal
5h

Once you recognize and understand the fraud of their pointless profession you know more than they will ever know.

And you know, by that illuminating insight, that you know more than they all know put together.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Kingston
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture