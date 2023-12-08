December 8, 2023: According to the Wall Street Street Journal, Bloomberg, and the China South Morning Post, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE) suspended trading of WuXi Biologics Cayman Inc. (2269.HK) Pfizer (PFE) mRNA-LNP manufacturing parter - after WuXi plummeted 24% last Friday, erasing $5.62 billion in market capitalization.

According to Bloomberg, “The stock was down 24% when the the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE) suspended trading in late morning ‘pending the release of an announcement which may constitute inside information of the company.’”

Biotech Stocks Continue to Plummet Due to Decreased mRNA Demand