Healthcare Workers No Longer Trust Getting the COVID Boosters for Themselves per CDC Data
If healthcare workers don’t trust the ‘safe and effective’ boosters for themselves, why are they administering them to patients?
September 30, 2025: If your healthcare provider (HCP) convinced you or a loved one to get a COVID-19 booster in the past 12 months, this slide from the most recent CDC vaccine advisory committee will leave you in disbelief of their egregious hypocrisy in pushing the boosters as ‘safe and effective.’