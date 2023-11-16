Can You Vaccinate Against an 'Engineered Virus'?
Biological viruses typically benefit from the antibodies produced by vaccines. Antibodies produced by the spike proteins (modRNA) and ‘mRNA vaccines’ actually cause disease.
November 16, 2023: On July 3, 2023 I republished Stepher’s article entitled, “Confession of an Engineered Nanoparticle.” Speaking on behalf of an engineered nanoparticle (ENP), the engineered nanoparticle confesses;
“This is my story of how I am often mistaken as a virus . . .
It seems an appropriate time to speak out.
As long as your scientists and researchers do not know to look for a novel nanoparticle in human bodies, I will remain elusive. It’s a tactic which has been engineered into my design and functionality. Thanks to my nearly undetectable size, I can penetrate and migrate virtually unnoticed. That affords me and my creators (both human and artificial intelligence) plausible deniability. Even if scientists can detect me with special atomic microscopes, it may still be too confounding for them to fully comprehend what they are observing, as most do not have enough context —”
It’s Time To Speak Out about Engineered Viruses
“Now does seem like an appropriate time to speak out” - about engineered nanoparticle technologies (ENPs) falsely referred to as viruses and more specifically coronaviruses. Coronaviruses are ENPs (engineered nanoparticles) or can also be referred to as ‘synthetic pathogens’ or ‘engineered viruses’.
I Wouldn’t Have Gotten this Far Without You!
If you would like to make a small donation by “buying me a cup of coffee” to continue to support me and my work, I greatly appreciate it. While my work is being used in the US and world-wide to seek justice, it’s the Kingston Report subscribers that keep the lights on. Donations help me now more than ever. Thank you!!!