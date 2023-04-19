Can We Talk?
This FREE article walks through 7 key points from Pfizer's FDA filings and US laws, demonstrating that Pfizer’s mRNA injections are not only ineffective, but harmful to many. Please share.
April 19, 2023: Most Americans are aware that Pfizer never completed a 2-year placebo-controlled trial because Pfizer unblinded and injected the ‘placebo group’ less than 6 months into the trial. Most Americans know that Pfizer has admitted that their mRNA injections do not prevent infection or transmission. And despite the CDC’s and media’s claims that…