December 20, 2022: Beginning in 2020, the rates of ‘routine’ childhood vaccinations significantly declined by 15% and continue to remain low to this day. Initially, the primary reason for the sharp decrease in childhood vaccination rates was due to the COVID-19 lockdowns that were followed by social distancing policies, thereby making it difficult for parents to take their infants and children in for routine wellness checks and get routine vaccines (polio, hepatitis A/B, measles mumps rubella (MMR), chickenpox, etc.)

Since the rollout of the COVID-19 mRNA injections, more and more concerned parents have started to ask, “Are childhood vaccines safe?”

When this question was asked in the context of the 2019 medical environment, the term ‘vaccine safety’ generally referred to the data correlating the risk of developing autism due to presence of mercury and aluminum in childhood vaccines.

When many parents ask this question today, what they really want to know is;

“Can todays’ childhood vaccines put my child at unnecessary risk for a disability? Can they contain the mRNA technology without me even knowing?

The short answer to both questions is ‘Yes’.

Can Today’s Childhood Vaccines Put my Child at Unnecessary Risk for Disabilities

According to the CDC VAERS data, all childhood vaccine-associated injuries and deaths increased nearly 400% between 2020 and 2021. As of December 9, 2022, Pfizer’s COVID-19 mRNA injections caused 1,713 infants, children and teenagers to suffer myocarditis, a serious inflammatory heart condition that can lead to decreased ability to exercise and even death.

Pfizer’s mRNA injections permanently harmed and/or disabled more than 10,000 infants, children and teens who did ‘not recover’ after being injected. The VAERS’ tracking system often deletes follow-up visits or follow-up events as ‘duplicate’ cases. Sadly, this may mean that many of the 10,000 children who did ‘not recover’ may have died.

Can Vaccine Manufacturers Add mRNA Technology to Childhood Vaccines without Informing Healthcare Providers or Parents?

American parents should be horrified to learn that on August 24, 2020, Health & Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alexander Azar made an amendment to the PREP Act declaration that may result in many parents’ worse nightmare, inadvertently harming or disabling their own child in an attempt to protect them through routine vaccinations.

On August 24, 2020, Secretary Azar declared that;