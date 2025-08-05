The Kingston Report

The Kingston Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
libgurl's avatar
libgurl
29m

Is Jack Hibbs the ONLY pastor who is getting with the program of standing up against these evil doers in Sacramento? When is enough ENOUGH!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Visher's avatar
John Visher
42mEdited

This hardly needs to be said, but I’m gonna say it anyways. Anybody who kills a child predator or pedophile is on my side and I have their back, to death. This is not a proposal, this is not in protest. This is a declaration and claim of natural law.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Karen Kingston
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture