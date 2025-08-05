August 5, 2025: After posting this article yesterday - CA Assembly Bill (AB) 495: Granting Strangers Guardianship Over Schoolchildren - some local Kingston Report subscribers reached out to me to let me know that Pastor Jack Hibbs is organizing a rally on August 19th to protest California AB 495. (Thank you Pastor Hibbs).

As the REALIMPACT.US flyer states, “AB 405 - a bill that open the door for a ‘relative’ or even ‘nonrelative extended family member’ to take custody of a child by merely handing over a signed ‘affidavit’ to school or childcare staff. No court order. No background check. No verification of parental consent.”

Preempting Parents Rights Under the Guise of ‘Family Preparedness’

While the stated goals of AB 495 are ‘family preparedness’ and ‘to protect children during immigration-related family separations’ the practical application of this bill if it’s passed into law is not for ’family preparedness’—it’s about preempting parental rights.

AB 495 preempts parental rights to protect their children from experimental and dangerous medical procedures while at school or daycare, and from being taken away by childhood predators.

AB 495 Overrides Joint Legal Custody Agreements for Divorced Parents

Under CA Family law, when divorced parents have joint legal custody, that means both parents have an equal say (must agree) on the child’s healthcare decisions, including vaccinations.

This bill is so duplicitous, that it simultaneously asserts that a “caregiver” (whose identity must remain anonymous to the parents) can override the decision of a parent, if the parent’s decision conflicts with state laws (i.e. childhood vaccinations).

So, let’s say Dad said ‘no’ to his child being vaccinated with a COVID-19 injection at a 2026 school clinic, but Grandpa on mom’s side went into the school with the caregiver form and said “yes” to the shot. The child would get the shot. Why?

Because grandpa agreed with the state policy on COVID vaccinations. Grandpa is able to authorize a medical procedure without Dad knowing, including immunizations, by simply checking the box “Unable to contact the parent.”

Here’s a screenshot of the form from AB 495.

AB 495 Would Make it Illegal for the School to Tell Dad Who Authorized the Vaccination

To make matters worse for Dad, because AB 495 is allegedly related to CA confidentiality laws for immigrants, Dad is required to get a court order to find out who claimed legal guardianship over his child and authorized the immunization.

Specifically, section 2 states, “if the custodial parent will be temporarily unavailable due to specified circumstances, including, among other things, an immigration-related administrative action, as specified. The bill would make all records, petitions, orders, and documents related to these proceedings confidential, as specified.”

AB 495 Opens the Door to Legalizing Child Kidnapping

AB 495 explicitly states that the affidavit is only valid if the minor lives with the caregiver. Yet definitions for caregivers allow for mentors and the bill provides a specific example of neighbors. By definition neighbors live nearby the child, not with the child. If it was there was an adult in a neighborhood who lived with a family, they would no longer be a neighbor, they’d be a roommate.

Furthermore, the schools are not required to validate the adult’s alleged address, or to check the given address against the child’s address on record. This bill has absolutely nothing to do with ‘family preparedness.’

To be frank, AB 495 can destroy families by utterly decimating parental rights to safeguard their children from harmful medical procedures, child predators, and human traffickers, while attending school or daycare.

How Parents and Concerned CA Residents Can Take Action

Ephesians 5:11

And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather expose them.

