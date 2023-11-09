November 9, 2023: It was decided years ago to simply ‘cover-up’ the existence of the synthetic biology industry and the end-goal of converging the digital world with the human body and other life forms.

Synthetic Biology is quite literally the science of turning technology into new biological life forms and turning natural biological life forms into new technologies. While synthetic biology experts claim that they are “harnessing biology to be more productive and useful,” they are, in fact; hijacking biology with technology.

Yuval Noah Harari, advisor to Klaus Schwab, has been campaigning for years to merge humans with the biodigital realm in order to fully control humans and eliminate free will.

"By hacking organisms, elites may gain the power to re-engineer the future of life itself. Humans are hackable animals. This whole idea that humans have free will….that’s over."

Can I Reprogram My Pine Tree to Grow Computer Chips?

Equally alarming, is the use of mRNA and gene-editing technologies to hijack plant life forms, specifically the modification of photosynthesis to stop producing oxygen and instead produce other elements and by-products.

In 5:25 -6:35 of this video Dr. Drew Endy explains synthetic biology. Dr. Drew Endy is the Professor of Bioengineering at MIT and Stanford, advisor to DARPA on Genetic Engineering.

Does it Matter if mRNA Technology Hijacks Photosynthesis?