By Calling mRNA Injections 'COVID-19 Vaccines' Instead of Bioweapons We're Protecting Criminals
When will trusted experts articulate and document how the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines do not meet the definition of a vaccine and clearly state that they are weapons of biowarfare?
Originally Published December 6, 2022: Millions of innocent adults and children were subject to perverse and cruel experiments and murdered during the WWII Holocaust because local government officials and public servants throughout European communities were willing to assist in the killing of their fellow citizens, while simultaneously defending their h…