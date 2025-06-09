BREAKING: RFK Jr. Cleans House at the CDC, Ousting All 17 Members of the Vaccine Advisory Committee
RFK Jr. just announced that he will be replacing all members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) with advisors that he will hand select.
June 9, 2025: HHS Secretary Kennedy (RFK Jr.) just announced that he will be replacing all members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) with advisors that he will hand select, according to the Associate Press (AP).
The AP also cited an opinion piece from the Wall Street Journal on Monday in which Sec…