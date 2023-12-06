December 6, 2023: STAT+ broke the news that Pfizer is planning to leave the world’s largest BioTech association for industry advocacy: BIO, the Biotechnology Innovation Organization.

The news that Pfizer is withdrawing their significant 2024 financial resource investments into BIO, including BIO’s annual international BioTech conference is a seismic shot to this international association and the BioTech industry as a whole.

BIO hosts the world’s largest BioTech conference held in San Diego, California each year. BioTech “Big Dogs” can invest over $10 million in sponsorships, conference booth architecture and construction, leasing space, speaker events, travel costs, and many more in expenses just at the BIO annual conference alone.

Why is Pfizer’s Withdrawal from BIO News So Shocking?

I assure you that Pfizer invested major $$$millions to have a ubiquitous, authoritative presence at BIO the past couple years.Pfizer’s CEO, Albert Bourla, was even the keynote speaker at BIO 2021.

Is mRNA Dropping Out of the Running as an Annual Flu Vaccine Option?