May 17, 2023: According to the CDC and LA Times, the CDC just released a warning that there could be a monkeypox outbreak this summer, larger than 2022, due to lack of ‘vaccination’ and the uptick of LQBTQ pride parades during summer months.

They warn that cases of mpox, formerly called monkeypox, could easily spread as the summer LGBTQ pride parades get underway.

‘Spring and summer season in 2023 could lead to a resurgence of mpox as people gather for festivals and other events,’ the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a health alert on Monday.

The CDC warned that without additional vaccination and other virus-mitigating measures, a rebound outbreak could ‘be as large or larger than in 2022.’