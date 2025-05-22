BREAKING: Hospital Murder Labeled as COVID-19 Death is Going to JURY TRIAL
The Schara’s legal team has broken-through ‘iron-clad’ lawfare tactics from the defendant’s (including the PREP Act ‘immunity’) and Grace's medical assailants will now face a jury of their peers.
May 23, 2025: During ‘the pandemic,’ hundreds of millions of Americans suffered through the unconscionable and unlawful COVID-19 mandates, from forcing 2-year-olds to wear masks to mandatory vaccinations to work or attend, but we survived. However, for the hundreds of thousands of Americans who unfortunately needed to seek emergency medical care during …