BREAKING: HHS Announces MAHA Transformation: Reducing Staff by 20,000
March 27, 2025: The Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) just issued the “Transformation to Make America Healthy Again (MAHA)” announcement outlining RFK Jr.’s plans to reduce and reorganize 28 federal health agencies.
Image: https://www.hhs.gov
During the Biden administration, the budget for HHS increased by 38% …