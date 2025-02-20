BREAKING: CDC Postpones Vaccine Advisory Meeting to Allow for Public Comments
Once the meeting is rescheduled, you can go to the CDC's ACIP website for instructions on how to submit your written comments or oral comments on vaccine safety.
February 20, 2025: The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) was scheduled to meet next Wednesday - Friday, February 26th - 28th. ACIP is the CDC committee that advises the CDC director on how FDA-approved and authorized (EUA) vaccines should be used in infants, children and adults.
Per the ACIP website, the meeting is being postponed …