BREAKING: CDC Issues Disturbing Measles Vaccine Guidance
This CDC guidance is deeply disturbing as it mirrors the COVID-19 playbook, "show me your 2-dose vaccine card or you can’t attend college, travel internationally, or provide healthcare services."
March 10, 2025: On Friday, March 7, 2025, the CDC issued a disturbing Health Advisory Alert promoting aggressive measles vaccination for adults and children and demanding proof of vaccination for college students. The CDC is also openly reinforcing some of the dangerous vaccine protocols from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), including vaccinating babies as young as 6 months old.