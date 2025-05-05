BOMBSHELL: Trump Executive Order Bans "Dangerous Gain-of-Function Research"
Hopefully Trump’s Executive Order opens the door for HHS Secretary Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Makary to immediately issue a Class 1 recall of all authorized and FDA-approved COVID-19 mRNA injections
May 5, 2025: President Trump signed an executive order banning ‘dangerous gain-of-function’ research, citing the Biden administration’s lack of oversite of this dangerous research, and “actively approving, through the National Institutes of Health (NIH)… funding in China and other countries where there is limited United States oversight or reasonable ex…